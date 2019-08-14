Border Patrol agents find meth in abandoned Mustang on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — U.S. Border Patrol agents are searching for the owner of a vehicle found abandoned Monday on Interstate 95 a short distance from where the agency was conducting an immigration checkpoint.

Agents spotted a Ford Mustang abandoned on the side of the highway during Monday’s immigration checkpoint just south of the Sherman exit on I-95, according to Michael McCarthy, press officer for the U.S. Border Patrol.

Upon investigation, agents found $29,000 in cash inside the vehicle, along with 146 grams of methamphetamine and about 90 grams of an unidentified white powder. Border Patrol seized the cash, narcotics and vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was not located, and the case remains under investigation.

