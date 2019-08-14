Autopsy results on Aroostook County homicide victims expected today

CASTLE HILL, Maine — The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta is performing autopsies on the bodies of two men who were found killed in a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Maine State Police identified the homicide victims Tuesday afternoon as 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis, both of Castle Hill, who were found in Ellis’ red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said he expected the results from the autopsies to be released soon.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Maine state troopers responded to Route 227 for a suspicious noise complaint. Officers initially thought they were dealing with a car collision between an ATV and a pickup truck, but soon realized that was not the case when they found the two men, according to police.

Since Tuesday, the state police has increased patrols in the Mapleton-Castle Hill area, McCausland said. There have been no arrests.

The pickup truck and the ATV involved in the case are being examined at the state police crime lab in Augusta, as well.

Residents are urged to continue to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone can report suspicious activity or information related to the case to the state police barracks in Houlton at 532-5400.

This story was originally published in The County.