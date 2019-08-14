Opponents of Central Maine Power’s corridor have a new tactic in their bid to stop it

AUGUSTA, Maine — Opponents of Central Maine Power’s proposed hydropower corridor through western Maine are proposing changes to local ordinances that could be roadblocks to the unpopular project as they explore a referendum bid aimed at killing it.

Wilton and Caratunk are considering moratoriums on new utility infrastructure, following symbolic votes in 21 towns against the New England Clean Energy Connect proposal, which would take Hydro-Quebec power to the regional grid with a 145-mile corridor.

The changes wouldn’t necessarily stop the project because of state preemption laws, but they could delay it and force the embattled utility to blow — yet again — through pointed local opposition as opponents mull a referendum bid aimed at killing the project.

More local moratoriums will likely be floated over the next few months. Corridor opponents have a potent case, with a March poll from the Natural Resources Council of Maine finding 89 percent opposition to the project in Franklin County and 85 percent opposition in Somerset County.

In a statement, Central Maine Power urged towns to take the project’s benefits — including a study’s findings that it would create 1,600 jobs and lead to a reduction in regional carbon emissions — into account. Opponents have environmental concerns and cite the lack of a guarantee the corridor will deliver new energy.

Charlie Lavin, Wilton’s code enforcement officer, has threatened to resign over the moratorium proposal, which he said he sees as politically targeted at the unpopular utility, which is also facing a Maine Public Utilities Commission investigation into billing and metering issues.

Tom Saviello, the Wilton selectman who proposed the moratorium and leads a committee exploring an anti-corridor referendum, noted his town’s symbolic 162-1 vote against the corridor in March as a justification.

“Is it political? Well, let me say this: I got elected as a selectman to represent the people of Wilton,” Saviello said. “I ran unopposed the last two times. I think I understand what the town wants.”

Saviello’s proposal could face a vote at a special town meeting in September, though he may change it before then. It would delay projects falling under a section of zoning ordinances applying to utility infrastructure. He cited a need to “develop rules about what has to be done to come through our town.”

Lavin said he may resign over it at a meeting this month, according to The Daily Bulldog. On Tuesday, he cited a stance for “property owner rights,” though he conceded the utility isn’t trusted and the moratorium is likely to pass.

“I fully expect that Tom will be able to muster the moratorium. He’s very adept at that, so I fully expect that’ll transpire.” he said. “So, I’ll either eat my words or have to resign.”

Saviello said he sees the moratorium as a way to work within a state law allowing utilities to apply to the public utilities commission to exempt them from local ordinances under certain circumstances, but that law could come into play if several towns set up moratoriums.