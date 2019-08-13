The Ticket announces new lineup

The Ticket, 92.9 FM, has officially announced its lineup changes with longtime early morning sports anchor Dale Duff moving into an afternoon slot on the radio station and former WABI-TV morning news co-host Wayne Harvey taking over Duff’s shift.

Harvey will host his new show, called the Morning Line, from 6 to 8 a.m., and Duff will host The Dale Duff Show from 3 to 4 p.m. as a lead-in for The Drive from 4 to 6 p.m.

Harvey, who spent 11 years as the early-morning news co-anchor at WABI, said he is looking forward to his new job.

“I wanted a new challenge and a new adventure and this is certainly it,” Harvey said on The Drive on Tuesday afternoon. “I’m getting back to my roots. It is something I am passionate about.”

The Patten native has an extensive media background.

He co-hosted and produced the Hang Time show featuring Dan Hannigan on WZON-AM 620 and moved on to be the sports director-anchor at WLBZ TV Channel 2 in Bangor.

He sold cars are Darling’s in Bangor before going to WABI-TV.

He has announced harness racing at Bangor’s Bass Park for 20 years.

The father of three daughters and his wife have raised more than $100,000 for the Maine Make-a-Wish Foundation for children with life-threatening diseases through their Wiffle-for-a-Wish wiffle ball tournament, which will be held for the 11th year on Saturday at the Union Street Athletic Fields in Bangor.

Duff, who had hosted the Morning Pitch on The Ticket since January 2013, will focus on local sports.

The Houlton native, who is a brand manager at Townsquare Media, had been the program director and the morning show host at WZON-AM 620 from 1993 to 2012.

He and other members of the crew will continue to handle play-by-play for high school games throughout the year beginning with the Ticket TV presentation of Friday Night Football pitting arch-rivals Bangor and Brewer on Sept. 6.

The Drive will continue to be hosted by Jim Churchill and Mark Paulette, with Aaron Jackson, WABI-TV morning anchor Brian Sullivan and Bangor Daily News sportswriter Ernie Clark also regulars on the broadcast.

The Drive deals primarily with news surrounding Boston’s four major sports teams: the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins and New England Patriots.

The Drive made its debut in January 2015.