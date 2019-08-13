Biting insect caused horse-drawn wagon crash that injured four, police say

A wagon crashed in Clinton on Sunday evening after police say one of the horses pulling it became agitated by a biting insect.

The Waterville Morning Sentinel reports that two horses were pulling a wagon carrying four people down Water Street about 7:30 p.m. when one of the horses, apparently upset by an insect, shook its head and broke the bridle before taking off down the street.

Earlier reports suggested the horses became startled by a loud noise, but police later said those reports were “inaccurate,” the Sentinel reports.

The wagon hit a telephone pole, hit a car and then hit another telephone pole before coming to a rest in the road, the newspaper reports.

All aboard the wagon — a male driver and three female passengers — were hurt, one of whom was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the newspaper. The others were taken to area hospital with less serious injuries.

None of the horses were hurt.

No charges have been filed, Clinton police Officer Phil DiLuca told the Sentinel, adding, “This was just a freak accident and a weird series of events.”