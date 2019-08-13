Another round of Volkswagen settlement money on tap for Maine

Maine’s state government is going to distribute about $3 million to residents stemming from Volkswagen’s environmental settlement over a diesel emissions scandal.

The Maine Department of Transportation said Tuesday that people still operating a vehicle with a diesel engine from 2009 or earlier might be eligible for money. The department said the fund might be able to provide 25 percent to 80 percent of the base price of a new vehicle to eligible people.

It’s the second round of settlement funding.

Volkswagen admitted to using software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards.

Transportation Department said residents must submit applications for settlement funding by Nov. 15. The agency plans to start accepting applications Sept. 16.