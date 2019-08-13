Lewiston-Auburn
August 13, 2019
Lewiston-Auburn

Livermore Falls man accused of sexually assaulting child

Androscoggin County Jail via CBS 13 | BDN
Wayne Hinkley, 32, of Livermore Falls.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A Livermore Falls man was arrested last week after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Wayne Hinkley, 32, was charged with gross sexual assault.

Police told the newspaper that the alleged sexual assault happened on July 5 and involved a girl younger than 14. It wasn’t reported to police until Aug. 5, and Hinkley was arrested Aug. 7, the Sun Journal reports.

Police said Hinkley and the victim knew each other.

Hinkley is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn on $50,000 bail.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

 


