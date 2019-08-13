Car driven by man suffering ‘medical event’ crashes into Brooklin store

BROOKLIN, Maine – An out-of-control station wagon injured seven people and hit six vehicles before slamming into the side of the Brooklin General Store on Monday. The injuries were minor, police said.

John M. Thomas, 81, of Buffalo, New York, was headed south on Bay Road with three passengers when he had “some sort of medical event” and fainted at about 4:40 p.m., according to a report from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The station wagon, a 2018 Audi A4, hit two vehicles in its lane before accelerating into the store parking lot and hitting a parked GMC Terrain. The Audi pushed the Terrain into two other parked cars, causing a chain reaction that destroyed the store’s back porch, before the Audi hit a concrete barrier and an ice cooler and came to rest against the east side of the store at 4 Reach Road, according to the report.

It was fortunate that no one was standing in the parking lot when the crashes occurred, said one store employee who declined to give her name.

“It was a hectic few minutes there,” the woman said Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, a construction company had repaired the wall and shingles damaged by the crash. The store was doing brisk business Tuesday despite a power outage in the area, thanks to a power generator.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff’s department.