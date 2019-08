Thousands of Emera Maine customers in Hancock County woke Tuesday morning to find they had no power.

Amanda Cummings, a spokeswoman for the utility, said about 9,150 customers in Blue Hill, Surry, Brooksville and other nearby towns lost power about 5 a.m.

The bulk of the outages are expected to be restored by 8:30 a.m., while those in Surry could be back online closer to 10 a.m., according to Emera Maine.

Cummings said that crews are investigating the cause of the outage.