Passengers standing up through sunroof when car crashed in Mount Vernon, deputy says

A Jay man faces charges after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Vernon that left one passenger with severe internal injuries.

Casey L. Braley, 27, was charged with aggravated driving to endanger and tampering with a witness, Kennebec County sheriff’s Deputy J. Chris Read said Tuesday. More charges are possible, he said.

Read said that deputies were called about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 3 to Ithiel Gordon Road for a car crash.

An investigation revealed that one or more of the female passengers in the 2007 Hyundai driven by Braley were standing up through the vehicle’s sunroof when it left the road and struck a tree, Read said.

One of the female passengers was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with severe internal injuries, Read said.

The passengers in the vehicle were 19-year-old Acacia Tourtelotte of Farmington, 18-year-old Mya Ruprecht of Starks and 19-year-old Katianne McLaughlin of Vienna, he said. The deputy did not indicate which passenger was brought to the Lewiston hospital or whether the other passengers were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.