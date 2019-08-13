2 men found dead in pickup truck in Aroostook County were homicide victims, police say

Maine State Police are investigating a double homicide in Castle Hill on Tuesday, after two men were found dead inside a pickup truck.

Maine state troopers have closed a 2.5-mile stretch of Route 227 in Castle Hill, as they investigate the deaths, and the road is not expected to open until the afternoon, according to the state police.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland did not identify the men whose bodies are being transported to the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta for autopsies. The truck will be towed to the state police crime lab for analysis.

A team of detectives, technicians, and Maine state troopers are being assisted by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service.

Anyone with information about the deaths can call the Maine State Police in Houlton at 207-532-5400.

This story was originally published in The County.