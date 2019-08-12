Portland Sea Dogs
August 12, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Chatham’s double leads Portland to victory over the RubberDucks

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Hadlock Field in Portland.
The Associated Press

C.J. Chatham hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Jarren Duran scored on the play after he reached base on an error, stole second and then went to third on a double by Chatham.

The double by Chatham scored Duran to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

The RubberDucks tied the game 2-2 when Connor Marabell hit an RBI single, driving in Trenton Brooks in the fifth.

Portland left-hander Daniel McGrath (5-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Scott (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Portland improved to 5-1 against Akron this season.

 


Comments

