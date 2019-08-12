Auto Racing
August 12, 2019
Auto Racing Latest News | Susan Collins | Bangor Metro | Trash 'Terminators' | Today's Paper
Auto Racing

Fort Kent native Austin Theriault finishes 32nd in Michigan Cup race

Charles Krupa | AP
Charles Krupa | AP
Austin Theriault walks through his garage prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire, July 19, 2019.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Updated:

Fort Kent native Austin Theriault registered the best finish of his three NASCAR Monster Energy Series races Sunday, placing 32nd in the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Theriault, driving the Bangor Savings Bank No. 52 Ford in the 38-car field, completed 194 of the 200 laps over the 2-mile superspeedway.

He started 33rd.

Theriault finished ahead of seven-time Monster Energy Cup points champion Jimmie Johnson, who blew a tire and finished 34th, and perennial playoff contender Clint Bowyer, who was 37th after being involved in an accident.

Theriault was the best of the three cars fielded by the under-funded Rick Ware Racing team.

Cody Ware was 36th and Spencer Boyd was 38th after also being involved in an accident.

In his two previous Cup races, Theriault finished 35th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and 34th at Pocono (Pennsylvania) Raceway.

Theriault had qualified 36th at New Hampshire and 29th at Pocono.

The 25-year-old completed just 185 of the 301 laps at New Hampshire due to a rear-gear issue and crossed the finish line six laps down at Pocono.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like