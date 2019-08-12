Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019: Duck photo, Trump’s brand of patriotism, Republican superpowers, Trump action on kidney disease gives me hope

Duck photo was front page news

Normally the BDN is a delightful addition to my breakfast coffee. On the morning of Aug. 6, it failed.

A horrendous mistake was made by placing the picture — the 45 ducks crossing the road taken by Karen Ramunno — on page 3. It needed to be on page one.

In this time of unrest, anger and hate, we need to be reminded that goodness, kindness and caring are still alive and thriving in great quantities in our land.

Elizabeth Fauver

Machias

Trump’s brand of patriotism

President Donald Trump may hug the American flag, yet is he capable of embracing the American people? It is easy to hug the flag; it is difficult to defend it. It is easy to spout patriotic bromides; it is difficult to live by the ideals for which our flag stands. Bob Dole, George H. W. Bush, William McRaven, John McCain, Bob Kerrey, Bob Mueller and countless other Americans have each defended America with uncommon valor — with deeds, not words.

Trump’s brand of patriotism is cheap; it makes a mockery of the sacrifices made by generations of Americans. Perhaps Samuel Johnson said it best: Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.

Alan Lieberman

Trenton

Trump kidney disease action gives me hope

In reference to the recent OpEd written by the U.S. secretary of health and human services, “Order offers new hope for kidney patients,” which appeared in the BDN on Aug. 2, I am so pleased with the Trump administration’s efforts to bring new hope for kidney patients. I have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and my doctor noted that medical research has been more dedicated to other diseases than kidney disease. This OpEd confirms it, but it also gives those of us who have chronic kidney disease the good news and hope that things are about to change.

This initiative aims to address this issue by working to prevent the disease, help those suffering from kidney failure, provide more options for treatment, and deliver more life-saving transplants. Kidney health is a nonpartisan issue that we all can support and Trump’s efforts to address this health care issue is greatly appreciated.

Sandra Goodman

Penobscot

Republican superpowers

This letter is to my beloved Republican relatives and friends, and to the good-hearted Republicans of Maine. For the next few weeks, they have superpowers. Press reports suggest that the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton might be the ones to force passage of gun safety laws. The 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, or the 49 people killed and 53 wounded in the 2016 Orlando nightclub shooting, or the 58 people killed and 422 people wounded in the 2017 Las Vegas shooting, or the 17 people killed and 17 wounded in the 2018 Parkland shooting, or the 11 people killed and six injured in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting did not force federal action.

But maybe now we have reached a limit and politicians will listen to the, by some estimates, 90 percent of Americans who support background checks (including 97 percent of people who live in a house with a gun, according to Politifact). Republicans, for a short time, have superpowers. I urge them to call, email and write President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, and as many other senators as possible.They should tell them that they are Republican, and demand that they pass a meaningful gun purchase background check law. It will make a difference.

Myra Eachus

Harrington