Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Cumberland Street in Westbrook around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, who was stabbed multiple times, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Westbrook police Capt. Steven Goldberg.

The public is not in danger, Goldberg said.

Westbrook Police are investigating the case and are not releasing any additional information at this time.