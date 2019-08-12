Portland
August 12, 2019
Portland Latest News | Susan Collins | Bangor Metro | Trash 'Terminators' | Today's Paper
Portland

Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off Maine coast

Seaman Michael Neo | U.S. Coast Guard
Seaman Michael Neo | U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard Cutter Ocracoke's small boat crew returns to the cutter after rescuing two boaters off the coast of Maine, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, near Cashes Ledge. The wife of one of the boaters reported her husband missing to Coast Guard Sector Northern New England the previous night.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters approximately 30 miles off the coast of Maine on Sunday after they were reported overdue.

The rescued boaters had experienced engine problems, and because they did not have power, they were unable to use their radios nor were they in cell reception range, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the wife of one of the boaters reported to Coast Guard watchstanders that her husband and his friend had not returned home from their trip to Cashes Ledge, according to the release.

An air crew located the 22-foot recreation boat and its passengers around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. The boaters waved a flag and set off a flare to signal the aircraft.

An 110-foot cutter arrived on the scene at 7:09 a.m. and launched a small boat rescue crew, according to the release.

The boaters were wearing life jackets and are reported to be in good condition.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like