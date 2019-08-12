Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off Maine coast

The Coast Guard rescued two boaters approximately 30 miles off the coast of Maine on Sunday after they were reported overdue.

The rescued boaters had experienced engine problems, and because they did not have power, they were unable to use their radios nor were they in cell reception range, according to a U.S. Coast Guard press release.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the wife of one of the boaters reported to Coast Guard watchstanders that her husband and his friend had not returned home from their trip to Cashes Ledge, according to the release.

An air crew located the 22-foot recreation boat and its passengers around 6:20 a.m. Sunday. The boaters waved a flag and set off a flare to signal the aircraft.

An 110-foot cutter arrived on the scene at 7:09 a.m. and launched a small boat rescue crew, according to the release.

The boaters were wearing life jackets and are reported to be in good condition.