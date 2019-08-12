New England
Massachusetts dad accused of leaving loaded gun in baby’s backpack

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

PEABODY, Massachusetts — A father could face charges after leaving behind a loaded gun at a day care facility in Peabody.

Officials say police were called to Little Sprouts Friday morning after a staff member discovered the gun in a baby’s backpack.

Police said the firearm was loaded and the safety lock was on. It belonged to a father who had dropped his child off at the facility earlier in the morning.

Investigators say the man, who was not identified, had a license for the gun but could face charges in connection with the incident.

The state Department of Children and Families was also notified about the incident.

 


