19-year-old admits to setting fire that destroyed a Rockland garage

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A 19-year-old South Thomaston man will serve nine months and one day in jail for setting a garage on fire in May.

Hendrix Hallowell pleaded guilty last month to charges of arson and burglary, according to court documents. Hallowell was sentenced to serve two years on each count, however, all but nine months and one day of the sentence was suspended.

The charges stem from a May 30 incident in which Hallowell entered a detached garage located on Camden Street Terrace in Rockland, set a fire and then left.

A 17-year-old male from Rockland was also charged with arson and burglary in relation to the fire, however, the status of the juvenile’s case was not immediately available Monday.

Following the fire, Hallowell told police he was in the garage on the day of the fire for “20 or 30 minutes” while “looking for a place to sleep,” according to an affidavit from investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

While being questioned by police, Hallowell accused the 17-year-old of playing with a lighter while they were inside the garage. Hallowell said the 17-year-old then lit a piece of foam on fire and the two young men left the garage, according to the affidavit.

As they were leaving the garage, a man doing garbage removal arrived and saw them leaving. The man then went into the garage and noticed flames, according to court documents.

The property owner lived inside a home next to the detached garage. While the garage was destroyed, the nearby home was spared from damage. The female property owner did not know the two.

Following his nine-month jail sentence, Hallowell will be on probation for two years.