University of Maine Black Bear Sports
August 11, 2019
University of Maine Black Bear Sports Latest News | Jeffrey Epstein | Bangor Metro | Homeless Veterans | Today's Paper
University of Maine Black Bear Sports

UMaine guard top scorer for Israel at European basketball championships

Courtesy of Gene Galin
Courtesy of Gene Galin
Dor Saar of the University of Maine looks to attack the defense during last March's NCAA tournament game at North Carolina State. Saar is playing this summer for the Israeli national team in the FIBA U-20 European championships.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

University of Maine point guard Dor Saar is having a memorable tournament for Israel at the FIBA Under-20 Division B European Basketball Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Israel is 4-2 after an 83-80 semifinal victory over Turkey on Saturday and a 70-61 win over Croatia on Sunday.

Saar, a third-team All-America East selection last season, is averaging 18 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for her team.

Anna Kahelin of Finland, who will be a freshman guard at UMaine next season, was slated Sunday to play in the championship game against Bulgaria. Finland is 5-0 in the tournament.

Saar, the 2018 America East Rookie of the Year, ranks third in tournament scoring and ranks first in assists and third in minutes played (35.7 per game).

She is sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (.412) and is shooting 43 percent from the floor.

Kahelin is averaging five points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her team’s victories over Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Great Britain.

In a recent win over Turkey, Kahelin had her best game with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like