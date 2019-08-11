UMaine guard top scorer for Israel at European basketball championships

University of Maine point guard Dor Saar is having a memorable tournament for Israel at the FIBA Under-20 Division B European Basketball Championships in Prishtina, Kosovo.

Israel is 4-2 after an 83-80 semifinal victory over Turkey on Saturday and a 70-61 win over Croatia on Sunday.

Saar, a third-team All-America East selection last season, is averaging 18 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals for her team.

Anna Kahelin of Finland, who will be a freshman guard at UMaine next season, was slated Sunday to play in the championship game against Bulgaria. Finland is 5-0 in the tournament.

Saar, the 2018 America East Rookie of the Year, ranks third in tournament scoring and ranks first in assists and third in minutes played (35.7 per game).

She is sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (.412) and is shooting 43 percent from the floor.

Kahelin is averaging five points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in her team’s victories over Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and Great Britain.

In a recent win over Turkey, Kahelin had her best game with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.