August 11, 2019
RubberDucks beat the Portland Sea Dogs

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Sea Dogs catcher Jake Romanski hits a chopped grounder at Hadlock Field in Portland in this June 6, 2019, file photo.
The Associated Press

Trenton Brooks hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-3 on Saturday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Brooks hit a three-run shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, both off Bryan Mata.

Akron left-hander Scott Moss (2-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Mata (2-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over four innings.

Despite the loss, Portland is 4-1 against Akron this season.

 


