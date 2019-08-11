1 in 3 cruise ship passengers plan to return to Maine

A survey indicates the cruise ship industry is an important source of return visitors to Maine.

The survey found that cruise ship passengers don’t make a huge economic impact during their brief visits ashore but that one in three plan to return in the near future.

[Bucksport wants to become a foreign cruise ship destination]

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Maine Office of Tourism commissioned the survey to get a reading of passengers’ experiences, perceptions and spending.

A Portland-based tourism research group talked to more than 2,500 passengers and crew across nine ports between July and November. CruiseMaine Director Sarah Flink said it was important to have a “baseline understanding of the demographics.”

[This once low-key fishing city could become Maine’s next big cruise ship destination]

About 400,000 cruise visitors sailed on ships to Maine, spending $29 million. Passengers spent about $70 on average during their visits ashore.