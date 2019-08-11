2 boys avoid injury after canoe capsizes in Durham

Two boys avoided serious injury after their canoe capsized in Durham on Saturday morning.

The Durham Fire and Rescue Department responded to Runaround Pond after 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a capsized canoe.

The pair were wearing life jackets and managed to swim to shore when they called 911.

The boys are from Durham, were uninjured and released to their guardians.

“This was the best possible outcome of this type of incident, and we praise the two involved for wearing their PFDs [personal flotation devices], staying calm and calling 911,” Durham Fire and Rescue’s Jason Lemont said.