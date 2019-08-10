Portland Sea Dogs
August 10, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Wilson, Netzer lift Portland over Akron 5-4

Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs left fielder Luke Tendler rounds third base as he hit a two-run home run during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania Monday, June 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Marcus Wilson homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Akron RubberDucks 5-4 on Friday.

Brett Netzer doubled and singled twice with an RBI and a run for Portland.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Akron grabbed the lead when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by Nellie Rodriguez.

After tying the game 4-4 in the fifth, the Sea Dogs took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Austin Rei singled to bring home Netzer.

Starter Denyi Reyes (7-9) got the win while David Speer (2-3) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Portland remains undefeated (4-0) against Akron this season.

 


Comments

