Monday, August 12, 2019: Representation we can believe in, turning off the news, concert noise and city ordinances

Representation we can believe in

The biggest problem facing the United States today is the White House. Our very fabric of America is being torn to shreds with politics that are not “for the people” or representative of the people of the United States — and people are being given the wrong message, which is so awful.

The biggest task we have now is to vote to get people into office who will keep us safe, prosperous and free. I will be voting for someone who is honest and fair in the next election. We all need to be paying close attention to who is running, and vote for the people who will be a true representative of what we believe in.

Sandra Hare

Carmel

Turning off the news

Is there anything that anyone can say today that someone can’t call racist, sexist, offensive, or find some kind of fault with? It seems that there are people out there that are intent on finding fault instead of using their time to actually working to get along with each other.

The people in positions to be able to work to repair our system seem to be more interested in being politically correct than fixing the system. The media — BDN included — will jump on hot, spur-of-the moment issues and print very biased opinion pieces instead of allowing the readers to form their own opinions.

One spur-of-the moment solution the BDN printed on the opinion page titled, “30 gun safety solutions in 30 seconds,” will give radical anti-gun people instant radical ideas. If a person, or group, makes an accusation of assault or sexual bias, or display of offensive material, the media often jumps on the bandwagon to condemn instead of trying to find the root cause.

Once upon a time, the media reported the news, instead of reporting their points of view. More and more people are simply turning the news off and just hoping for the best.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Concert noise and city ordinances

In recent nights, noise from concerts at the waterfront has become most annoying, even miles away from the event. Complaints to the city have been noted, but the disturbing effects of such activity continues unabated. Such activity, under most circumstances, would seem to be a clear violation of Bangor ordinances.

The stated purpose of Chapter 99 of the Ordinances “… is to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of the City of Bangor by eliminating the proliferation of properties harboring occupants who disturb the peace and tranquility of their neighborhoods.”

Under Section 99-2 of the ordinance, the City Council finds that (A.) “The City has a substantial and compelling interest in protecting the health, safety, property and welfare of its citizens and the neighborhoods affected by chronic unlawful or nuisance activity.” And (B.) “Chronic unlawful or nuisance activity of various kinds on or near disruptive properties adversely affects the health, safety and welfare of citizens and diminishes the quality of life in neighborhoods where this chronic activity occurs. Chronic unlawful or nuisance activity constitutes a public nuisance and should be subject to abatement.”

Under Section 99-4 for definitions, “chronic unlawful or nuisance activity” is not defined; but “disruptive activities” are clearly spelled out:

“Situations created, originating, or conducted within … the boundaries of the property … which would unreasonably disturb the community, the neighborhood, or an ordinary individual of normal sensitivities at or beyond the property line, including but not limited to, loud music,

boisterous gatherings and excessive, loud or unnecessary noises audible beyond the property line.”

Winfred Stevens

Bangor