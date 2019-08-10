Augusta
August 10, 2019
Augusta Latest News | 'Cotton Candy 'Lobster | Bangor Metro | Asylum Seekers | Today's Paper
Augusta

Candlelight vigil for mass shooting victims will take place outside Maine’s Blaine House Saturday night

Christian Chavez | AP
Christian Chavez | AP
A bouquet of roses frames a crucifix displayed on the facade of the Perches funeral home as family and friends gathered for a memorial service for Ivan Manzano, who was killed in the El Paso mass shooting, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — Several Maine gun safety groups and gun control advocates plan to gather in front of the Blaine House for a candlelight vigil following mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The event billed as “Maine: Light the Way” is scheduled for Saturday evening.

The Maine Teen Advocacy Coalition, the Maine Gun Safety Coalition, Mom’s Demand Action for Gun Sense in Maine and Suit Up Maine got together to organize the event.

Participants will conduct a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the massacres before hearing from elected officials, gun violence survivors, and gun safety leaders.

Organizers say they want elected leaders to “enact common sense gun safety legislation to help prevent future mass shootings and every day gun-related tragedies.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like