ALLAGASH, Maine — Game wardens said a 65-year-old man was killed — but his 4-year-old daughter escaped harm — when an ATV flipped in the northern Maine town of Allagash.

Bonny Hafford, of Allagash, died after the ATV he was riding flipped and crushed him on a gravel pit embankment Friday afternoon, according to wardens.

His daughter was reportedly tossed from the ATV but escaped injury. Wardens were assisted by Allagash Fire, Fort Kent EMS and ASI Ambulance.