Quirk Motor City advances in Junior American Legion baseball regional

The Hampden Quirk Motor City Junior American Legion baseball team received a two-run double from Thomas Knott and RBI singles from Mike Brown and Alex Tash in a seven-run, eighth-inning rally that gave it a 9-2 victory over Massachusetts champion Lynn in the Northeast Regional in Concord, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Quirk Motor City will face the winner of Friday’s game between New York titlist Stony Point Rockland Post 130 and New Hampshire runner-up Nashua Post 124 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A win Saturday would send Quirk Motor City into the 2 p.m. championship game on Sunday in the single-elimination tourney. A loss would mean it would play in the third-place game Sunday at 11 a.m.

Three walks started the decisive eighth-inning rally and Zach Doore was hit by a pitch to force in what proved to be the winning run. Joseph D’Angelo walked to produce another run before Brown singled in the third run of the frame.

Sam Harman’s sacrifice fly, Knott’s double and Tash’s base hit capped the inning.

Nolan Hodgkins had three singles to pace Motor City’s 13-hit attack. Brown, Knott and Tash had two hits apiece, and Harman knocked in three runs with a two-run single to go with his sacrifice fly.

Cody Hanscom tossed six innings of six-hit, two-run ball, although just one run was earned. He struck out one and walked three.

Knott went an inning and a third before Brown got the final two outs in the eighth.

Alex Luciano doubled and singled for Lynn and drove in a run, and Joe DeFillipo singled twice.