Wade, Curletta carry Portland to 9-0 win over Erie

PORTLAND, Maine — Joey Curletta homered and had two hits, and Konner Wade allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Erie SeaWolves 9-0 on Thursday.

Wade (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out five.

Portland got on the board first in the third inning, scoring on a solo home run by Charlie Madden.

The Sea Dogs later scored in four more innings to put the game away, including three runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Michael Osinski drove in two runs and Brett Netzer drove in one, while Jarren Duran hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Alex Faedo (6-7) went four innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out two in the Eastern League game.

The SeaWolves were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

With the win, Portland improved to 4-2 against Erie this season.