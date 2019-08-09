Mainer to drive in Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup race in Michigan

Austin Theriault of Fort Kent will make his third start in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series on Sunday when he drives the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford in the Consumer Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Bangor Savings Bank will again serve as his primary sponsor.

The 2-mile track is the fastest in the Cup Series with cars reaching speeds of up to 220 mph.

It has been a good track for Theriault, who raced there twice in the ARCA Series and posted a victory and a runner-up finish.

On June 13, 2014, Theriault became the first driver since 2011 to win a race in his ARCA debut, when he won the Corrigan Oil 200 while driving for Venturini Motorsports.

In 2017, working for Ken Schrader Racing, he finished second to Brandon Jones at another Corrigan Oil 200. Theriault won the ARCA points championship that year.

The 25-year-old Theriault on July 21 made his Monster Energy Cup debut on the 1.058-mile track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He wound up 35th as a rear gear issue resulted in him completing only 185 of 301 laps.

A week later he finished 34th, five laps off the pace, at Pocono Raceway’s 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Last Sunday, Theriault finished sixth at the Aroostook Savings and Loan Firecracker 200 Pro All Stars Series North Super Late Model race at Spud Speedway in Caribou.

There are two practice sessions Friday leading up to the 5:05 p.m. pole qualifying. There will be two more practices Saturday. Sunday’s race starts at 3 p.m.