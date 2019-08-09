Wardens search for 17-year-old boy they presume drowned in Saco River

Game Wardens are searching for the body of 17-year-old boy in the Saco River in Buxton. Wardens presume he drowned.

Steel Crawford of Freeport was swimming with friends and swinging on a rope swing at Pleasant Point Park in Buxton on Friday. After letting go of the swing, he “landed awkwardly in the deep water and never surfaced,” said Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Wardens are searching for Crawford on foot along the shore and on the water by boat. They are preparing warden service divers to search the river shortly, Latti said.

Crews are searching an area down river of the Route 202 bridge and upriver from the Skeleton Dam, where the water is more than 50 feet deep.