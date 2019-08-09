Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-295 entry to Falmouth spur
Exit 11 southbound on I-295 is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover.
Exit 11 southbound on Interstate 295 in Falmouth is closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover, according to Maine State Police.
The crash is blocking access to the Falmouth Spur.
Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
