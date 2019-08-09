Bomb threat at restaurant shuts down traffic through Corinna

A bomb threat at a restaurant in Corinna shut down the intersection in the center of town for more than an hour Friday morning, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The Farmer’s Table Restaurant at 15 Stetson Road reported at 9:35 a.m. that it had received two phone calls from a male who claimed there was an explosive device in the building, according to Cpl. Ryan Fitch.

No explosive device was found, and the roads were reopened at 10:59 a.m., Fitch said.

The building, which houses the local masonic chapter along with the restaurant, was evacuated, he said. The local fire department helped divert traffic from the shut-down intersection, where Routes 11, 7, 43 and 222 — also called Stetson Road — meet.

Kari, one of the Bangor Police Department’s bomb-sniffing dogs that normally patrols the Bangor International Airport, went through the building but did not find anything, Fitch said.

The sheriff’s office investigation into who made the calls is ongoing.