Maine man who killed woman in front of her children sentenced to life

AUBURN — A Maine man convicted of stabbing a woman to death in front of her twin boys has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judged delivered the sentencing on Friday.

In July, a jury found Albert Flick guilty of murder for stabbing 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie to death in July 2018 outside Rancourt’s Laundromat in Lewiston.

It took a jury less than an hour to find the 77-year-old guilty.

Flick was seen on surveillance video just before prosecutors said he stabbed Dobbie. Police said bystanders tackled him as he stabbed Dobbie multiple times. There was also video evidence of Flick purchasing two knives days before the stabbing.

This was the second murder conviction for Flick. He was also convicted in 1979 of stabbing his wife, Sandra, 14 times in front of their child.

He served 21 years of a 30-year sentence. He was released in 2000.