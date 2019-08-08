Hampden Legion team ousted from Northeast Regional

Hampden R.H. Foster’s stay at the Senior American Legion Northeast Regional tournament lasted only two days.

Kyle Leifert’s bases-loaded triple with two outs in the sixth inning snapped a 2-2 tie and gave Southington Post 72 of Southington, Connecticut, a 6-2 victory over the Riverdogs in an elimination game at Fitton Field in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Thursday afternoon.

In the completion of a suspended game Thursday morning, tourney host Shrewsbury Post 397 dealt the Maine state champions a 15-2 setback.

In the second game, the Riverdogs took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a pair of errors, three walks and Gavin Patridge’s run-scoring single.

Jacob Lorenzo also picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk.

Southington tied it up with a pair of runs in the third and went ahead to stay in the sixth as an infield hit, a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases before Leifert launched his opposite-field triple over the right fielder’s head.

Southington added an insurance run in the seventh.

Brendan Kavanagh came on in relief of Jacob Weed in the first and tossed six innings of one-hit shutout ball to pick up the win.

He struck out three and walked two. Justin Versilli got the final two outs in the seventh.

Weed lasted just a third of an inning and was charged with two runs. He walked three and gave up the hit to Partridge.

Derek Gendreau got the only other Hampden hit as he singled.

Jackson Thayer threw 5 2/3 innings of four-hit ball for the Riverdogs. He struck out two and walked six and was charged with four runs.

Jacques Labonte, who surrendered Leifert’s triple, gave up two runs in an inning and a third of work. He walked three and struck out one.

In the opener, Shrewsbury spotted Hampden a 1-0 lead in the first inning before answering with six runs in the second and two more in the third en route to the victory.

They scored another six runs in the sixth inning.

The game only went six innings.

Matthew Livingston tripled and singled and knocked in six runs in Shrewsburys’ 15-hit attack.

Four Shrewsbury pitchers combined on a seven-hitter.

Partridge had two singles for Hampden, and Kolby Moore had a double and an RBI. Gendreau, Keith Pomeroy, Jacob Lorenzo and Thayer each had a base hit, and Nick Lorenzo had an RBI.

Wyatt Harriman took the loss as he gave up six runs in 1 2/3 innings, although just two of them were earned.