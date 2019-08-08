Portland loses to Erie SeaWolves, 10-4

PORTLAND, Maine — Derek Hill, Isaac Paredes, Josh Lester and Chace Numata recorded three hits each, as Erie beat the Portland Sea Dogs 10-4 on Wednesday.

Hill doubled and singled four times, scoring two runs. Paredes singled four times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Erie extended its lead when Numata scored on an error and Jose Azocar hit a two-run home run.

After Erie added two runs in the fifth, the Sea Dogs cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Marcus Wilson hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by C.J. Chatham.

The SeaWolves later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Paredes hit a two-run single, while Daniel Pinero hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Erie starter Tarik Skubal (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matthew Kent (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 13 hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Sea Dogs, Chatham homered and doubled, driving in two runs.