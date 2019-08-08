6 upcoming sports events around Maine

FOOTBALL

BANGOR — The Maine Association of Football Officials will hold an instructional class on becoming a certified high school football official, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Bangor High School, 885 Broadway. Contact Dan Campbell at 207-478-0822.

GOLF

HERMON — The annual Harold Bouchard Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by Council 114 of the Knights of Columbus, will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Hermon Meadow Golf Course. The four-person scramble, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, is $80 and includes greens fee, riding cart, snacks and a barbecue lunch; putting, accurate drive, hole-in-one and closest-to-the-pin contests. Registration starts at 7:20 a.m. Proceeds benefit causes supported by the Bangor-area Knights of Columbus. For information contact Jon Harvey at 207-991-0513.

RANGELEY — The 26th annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Mingo Springs Golf Course, 43 Country Club Road. Registration begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. There will be a post-tournament cocktail hour and buffet dinner for participants and guests at The Country Club Inn. Contact the Rangeley Chamber of Commerce at 207-864-5571.

ROAD RACING

WEST GRAND LAKE — Baxter Outdoors and Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the Downeast Lakes 5-Miler, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, on the western shore of West Grand Lake along Little Mayberry Cove Trail. The terrain is coarse at times and racers should expect roots, rocks and mud throughout large sections of the course. Register at baxteroutdoors.com or for information, contact the DLLT at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will host the 15th annual West Grand Lake Race 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 Water St. All non-motorized watercraft are invited to participate in race distances of 4, 6 or 12 miles. A special kids race will kick off the action. Registration will be held 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., with a prerace meeting at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the conservation efforts of Downeast Lakes Land Trust. For information, or to preregister, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org

YACHT RACING

BELFAST — Come Boating’s 19 annual Regatta will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Belfast Boathouse, Commercial Street. Part of Harbor Fest weekend. The regatta is a 4.3 mile race around Belfast Harbor and is open to any rowed or paddled boat. Pilot gig teams in the region are especially encouraged to participate. Following the race there will be a potluck lunch and awards ceremony.The registration fee is $35 and includes lunch. Deadline for online registration is Tuesday, Aug. 13. To register please visit: comeboating.org. For regatta information, visit cb.regatta.me@gmail.com.