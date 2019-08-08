South Berwick home heavily damaged after lightning strike sparks fire

A South Berwick home was heavily damaged on Wednesday afternoon after a lightning strike caused a fire.

Firefighters arrived after 4 p.m. to find the second floor on fire.

Dover Eliot Road was closed as many fire trucks were on the scene performing a tanker shuttle to bring water to the scene.

The road, which leads into New Hampshire, had no hydrants near the fire scene.

The fire chief said the cause of the fire was a lightning strike as severe weather moved through the area.

Lightning struck a tree next to the home, causing an underground gas line to rupture and send flames into the home.