Pedestrian who was hit by car in Windham last month has died

A Rumford man who was hit by a car last month in Windham has died.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that Erik Matthews, 32, was walking in the road on Route 302 about 3:50 a.m. July 20 when police say he was struck by 46-year-old Demetrio Lenoardo of Methuen, Massachusetts.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He died on Sunday, the newspaper reports.

Speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors, the Journal reports.

Last month, Matthews was summonsed by the Maine Warden Service for animal cruelty after he allegedly cut off an opossum’s tail. Matthews had called the warden service on June 22 claiming an opossum had attacked him. He allegedly told the warden service that he “killed” the opossum, cut off its tail and then left it.

When he later returned to the scene with game wardens, they found the opossum was gone. Some time after that, the opossum was trapped in the Rumford area and taken to a Misfits Rehab, a wildlife rescue center in Auburn

The opossum was well-known around the Rumford neighborhood near where the incident happened, and locals nicknamed it Percy.