Mid-Maine
August 08, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | "Food Shaming" | Bangor Metro | Camden Solar Farm | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

1 dead in central Maine house fire

Google Maps | BDN
Google Maps | BDN
The Associated Press

Police said a house fire killed a man in a small town in central Maine.

The man was found dead in the home in Athens after the fire on Wednesday night. Police said the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire. They have not yet identified the man who died.

The Kennebec Journal reports the fire drew a large response from fire departments in Somerset County, where Athens is located. No one else was home at the time of the fire. Police said there are no indications of suspicious activity related to how the fire started.

The home was destroyed by the blaze.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like