Company planning Atlantic salmon farm in Bucksport gets a new leader

The company that plans to build one of Maine’s first land-based Atlantic salmon farms on the site of the former Verso Paper mill in Bucksport has a new leader.

Whole Oceans President Jason Mitchell has resigned and will be replaced by Jacob Bartlett, the company said Thursday. Bartlett is the CEO of Whole Oceans’ parent company and investment arm, Emergent Holdings. He will retain his position with Emergent as he takes over Whole Oceans’ operations, said Angie Helton, the company’s spokeswoman.

The change in leadership comes as the Whole Oceans looks to break ground on its salmon farm by the end of the year. It bought about 90 acres of the former paper mill site, which shut down in 2014, in May. A first phase of the salmon farm’s development, estimated at $180.6 million, could create as many as 75 jobs in a town that lost its major employer five years ago and is looking to revitalize itself.

Success with the salmon farm could put Maine at the forefront of a fledgling national industry. The salmon farm in Bucksport would be entirely based on land using recirculating aquaculture systems that flush seawater through large fish tanks and back out to sea. The technology has had only limited commercial success so far in North America with the production of Atlantic salmon.

A number of companies across North America are racing toward this goal, including Nordic Aquafarms, which plans to build a $500 million land-based salmon farm in Belfast.

Whole Oceans hired Mitchell in May 2018. He had previously worked at Bath Iron Works, most recently as director of ground assembly.