16-year-old recovering after hit-and-run in Knox County, but police have not caught the driver

A teenager severely injured in a hit and run last month in the town of Washington is now out of the hospital, but deputies have yet to find the driver who hit her.

Emily Miller, 16, broke bones in her leg, shattered her pelvis and fractured her wrist after being struck along West Washington Road on July 23.

Miller said she was out for a morning walk and taking pictures before being hit.

“I don’t really remember what happened,” Miller said. “I just remember taking a picture and waking up in pain and on the ground.”

Miller said she had walked this route dozens of times before and always tries to be safe.

“I always stick to the rules,” Miller said. “I wear bright colors and stand off of the road as much as I can.”

A car veered off the road, hit Miller and then took off, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation, but no one has been charged.

“I see her bravery and I see her strength, and I wish that person could do the same and just come forward,” Emily’s mom, Julie Hilt, said. “You know, you don’t hit someone like that and not know that you did it.”

While the driver of the vehicle remains on the run, Miller is now on the fast track to recovery at home.

“She makes the best of what she can and I really think that’s part of why she’s recovered as good as she has,” Hilt said. “She’s just strong, so strong and blows me away every day.”