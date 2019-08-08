Congresswoman whose son was fatally shot is accused of politicizing shootings

WASHINGTON – The House Republicans’ campaign arm accused a freshman congresswoman – who ran for office on a gun control platform after her teenager son was fatally shot at a gas station – of politicizing the weekend’s mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

After Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Georgia, sent a fundraising appeal criticizing her GOP opponents for their stances against new gun safety laws, which she called “absolutely infuriating,” the National Republican Campaign Committee said she had “reached a new low” and accused her of just looking to make “a quick buck.”

McBath responded to the Republicans on Twitter, writing over several tweets that running for Congress was never her life plan but that she was dedicated to combating gun violence after her son was killed.

“I never could have imagined I would be serving in Congress. When I was a flight attendant, I always made sure to get home every night to see my son, Jordan. He was the joy of my life,” she wrote.

“Then in 2012, my 17-year-old son was senselessly murdered by a man with a gun at a gas station,” she continued. “Our nation’s dangerous gun laws are the reason that I was never able to take senior prom pictures and graduation pictures or send Jordan off to college.”

After her son’s death, McBath became a gun control activist.

McBath decided to run for Congress in 2018 after the massacre of teenage students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and ran unapologetically on a gun control platform in a district that traditionally leaned Republican, unseating the GOP incumbent.

“I refuse to apologize to National Republicans for calling out my opponents when they respond to mass shootings with the same tired talking points,” McBath concluded. “Our communities need someone who will stand up for gun violence victims, and I plan on continuing to be that person in Washington.”

McBath also included in her tweet thread a link to contribute to her campaign, asking people to donate to help her continue fighting for gun safety. The NRCC seized on that and accused McBath of using the mass shootings for “the second time in two days to raise money for her re-election campaign.”

Democrats on social media, meanwhile, accused the NRCC as being insensitive to McBath’s personal tragedy.