McGrath, Nunez carry Portland to 2-0 win over Erie

PORTLAND, Maine — Jhon Nunez doubled and singled, and Daniel McGrath struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Portland Sea Dogs topped the Erie SeaWolves 2-0 on Tuesday.

McGrath (4-0) allowed three hits while walking two to get the win.

Portland scored its runs when Brett Netzer hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning and Michael Osinski hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Casey Mize (6-2) went six innings, allowing one run and five hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

The SeaWolves were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Sea Dogs’ staff recorded their 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Portland improved to 3-1 against Erie this season.