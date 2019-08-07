Thursday, August 8, 2019: Say no to CMP rate increase, time for impeachment inquiry, moderate no more?

Say no to CMP rate increase

When you get a raise, it’s normally because of a job well done.

Central Maine Power (CMP) has asked the Public Utilities Commission for a raise – a big one. The utility giant wants a 46.5 million dollar rate increase. Even if CMP wasn’t already under intense scrutiny for inexcusable billing mistakes, the current proposed rate increase would still be unaffordable for many Mainers. However, during three recent public hearings, consumers shared how CMP overbilled them, failed to correct the billing errors and subjected them to an appalling customer service system.

The public uproar has not been limited to the public hearings. In the last week alone, AARP Maine heard from over 450 CMP customers, all of whom expressed outrage at CMP’s rate increase request. CMP clearly mishandled the launch of their billing system and their bad performance should not be rewarded with a raise.

AARP Maine strongly opposes CMP’s latest request to raise their rates. CMP’s Spanish parent company, Iberdrola, just announced double-digit growth in their profits, yet they continue to push for higher rates for their customers. We think it’s time to put ratepayers ahead of shareholders and pay Maine back first.

Austin Hodge

AARP Maine Advocacy Director

Portland

Time for impeachment inquiry

It is now time to call for the opening of an impeachment inquiry by Congress into whether President Donald Trump committed any treason, bribery or high crimes and misdemeanors, as is the constitutional duty of said body to do exactly this.

The Mueller Investigation is over, where there have been found to be at least 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice — and thus, possible impeachable offenses — and Mueller himself has stated that Trump has not been totally exonerated.

These facts strongly suggest that the president may have exceeded his lawful boundaries by his conduct, and must be held accountable as to the mandates of our Constitution.

Speaking of which, the implication is that “no man is above the law,” and that holds true for the man occupying the Oval Office.

It is time for every citizen to become informed, involved and to stand up for the law. The notion does stand correctly that we are a nation of laws.

That means contacting your local Congressman, and letting him or her know that this is a matter of doing the right thing, and not being reduced to the expediency of politics as usual.

William Tibby

Mount Vernon

Moderate no more?

What does it say about a candidate who’s currently raising more money from out of state than from Maine? Since the start of 2017, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, only 2.3 percent of Sen. Susan Collins’ itemized donations over $200 have come from Mainers.

After Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, now one of President Donald Trump’s greatest champions, said that Collins will be ” well funded.” Interesting timing.

Recently, after Trump’s ” go back” tweet, Collins weakly rebuked him but indicated that she found the views of “some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus,” whom Trump was railing against, to be too extreme. Moderate Collins sides with an ultra-conservative president over half the time, but she cannot fully defend four women being scurrilously attacked because apparently their views are too extreme.

Just to be clear, she has voted with the Trump agenda nearly 68 percent of the time.

What has happened to Collins’ moderate values in a Republican Party that has been hijacked by members so conservative that moderate can’t even be seen? Time for her to go.

Jo Trafford

Portland