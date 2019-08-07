York
August 07, 2019
Convictions upheld for man who attacked woman with stun gun

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

The state supreme court has upheld aggravated assault and attempted kidnapping convictions against a Maine man who used a stun gun to attack a woman involved in a child custody case.

Christopher T. Hall of Waterboro is serving a 20-year sentence for the 2015 attack in which he concocted a ruse to lure the woman to a home by saying he needed family mediation services. He was disguised in a gray wig and walker.

Police said Hall was angry at the woman because of her role in the custody case. Police said she fought back and Hall fled after she knocked his wig off.

The court upheld his convictions on Tuesday. It also ordered the judge to affirm the dismissal of a single count on which jurors couldn’t agree.

 


