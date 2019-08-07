12 photos that prove Maine has the prettiest night skies

For Mainers, it’s no secret that our state has some dazzling evening skies; but as The Washington Post reported Tuesday, it’s actually the only state east of Michigan with nighttime views not ruined by light pollution.

The BDN asked our readers where they have personally experienced a perfectly clear, star-filled night sky, and we got answers that include everything from the obvious Acadia to “some random blueberry barren in Machias.”

The proof is in the photos: Maine’s got some fantastic views. Here are a few more looks at some skies that can’t be missed.

If you haven’t already found a picturesque Maine sky of your own, get out there with your camera now. You have no excuse.