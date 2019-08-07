12 photos that prove Maine has the prettiest night skies

For Mainers, it’s no secret that our state has some dazzling evening skies; but as The Washington Post reported Tuesday, it’s actually the only state east of Michigan with nighttime views not ruined by light pollution.
The BDN asked our readers where they have personally experienced a perfectly clear, star-filled night sky, and we got answers that include everything from the obvious Acadia to “some random blueberry barren in Machias.”
The proof is in the photos: Maine’s got some fantastic views. Here are a few more looks at some skies that can’t be missed.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Limington, Maine.
Bridget Brown | BDN
Stars stream through the sky in this 38 minute exposure from the parking area of Sand Beach in Acadia National Park on Wednesday, April 2, 2008.
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Stars shine over a pond and secret camping spot in Oxford County in August 2014.
Mario Moretto | BDN
The lack of light pollution in Downeast Maine makes for stellar views such as this one, seen from Cadillac Mountain on Sept. 15, 2012. Acadia National Park and other organizations have launched initiatives to measure, study and protect the region's night sky.
Dan Little | BDN
Park rangers use green lasers to point out star formations during the Star Party on Cadillac Mountain on Saturday evening as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Dan Little | BDN
Over 400 people gathered Thursday evening to view the stars over Sand Beach at Acadia as part of the Acadia Night Sky Festival in Bar Harbor.
Chris O'Meara | AP
The International Space Station streaks across the sky in this 30-second time exposure photo Thursday July 18, 2019, over Maranacook Lake in Winthrop, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Stars fill the pre-dawn sky over the Mount Battie Tower in Camden Hills State Park, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Camden, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
Stars streak through the northern sky in a time-exposure of the South Branch Pond bunkhouse, in Maine's Baxter State Park, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2003. A flashlight illuminates the cabin's exterior; candlelight shines inside. The park has no electricity or running water in keeping with Percival Baxter's wish that visitors return to nature simply.
Courtesy of Sam Hess
Orono photographer and physicist, Sam Hess, photographed the aurora borealis on the Stillwater River just before 9 p.m. on Friday, September 12, 2014.
Robert F. Bukaty | AP
In this two-minute exposure, the rising moon illuminates clouds sweeping across the evening sky over St. Martin's In The Field, an Episcopal summer chapel, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009, in Biddeford Pool, Maine.
Dan Little | BDN
Meteors fall through the night sky over Cadillac Mountain during the annual Perseid meteor shower, as seen from Schoodic Point in Winter Harbor in the early pre-dawn hours of August 12, 2016.
If you haven’t already found a picturesque Maine sky of your own, get out there with your camera now. You have no excuse.
