Wildfire extinguished in Jefferson

Local firefighters extinguished a woods fire off a logging road off Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson on Monday afternoon.

The fire burned about an acre, according to Jefferson fire Chief Walter Morris. The site is about a mile down a logging road, near the Newcastle town line.

Forestry units and pumpers from Jefferson and Newcastle, in addition to a tanker from Nobleboro, responded to the fire.

Firefighters used Indian fire pumps, shovels and wet packs to extinguish the fire. Morris said he had contacted a state forest ranger.

There is logging activity going on in the area, but Morris said he was not sure of the fire’s cause.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Jefferson Fire Department at 12:45 p.m. Newcastle and Nobleboro also went to the scene, while the Waldoboro Fire Department provided station coverage for Nobleboro.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.