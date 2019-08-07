Wanted: The guy who ordered the Peking ducks. A Down East feed store lost your order slip.

Heather Tenan has a dozen Peking ducks running around her feed store, and she doesn’t want to get stuck with them.

The owner of C&E Feeds in Calais is having some trouble finding the man who ordered the rambunctious mallards so she can let him know his order has arrived. She took to social media Wednesday to ask for help in locating the customer.

Heartache is at the root of her problem, Tenan said.

Tenan’s son, Alex Henry, recently broke up with his girlfriend, who was clerking at C&E when the customer called in the order a few weeks ago.

The girlfriend, whom Tenan declined to name, moved to Portland after the breakup and says she doesn’t know what she did with the customer’s order form.

“All we know is the guy lives in Lubec, owns a plane, talks incessantly about the loss of his own ducks and how a raccoon ate them,” Tenan said. “So the ducks are running around the store, in need of a home.”

The ducks are a sad reminder of the end of her son’s relationship, she said.

“I’m heartbroken for both of them,” she said. “His girlfriend is absolutely gorgeous, sweet and a hell of a worker. I miss her terribly.”

“They worked together all day every day,” Tenan added, calling the breakup “a tough situation for anyone.”