Another former UMaine football star heads to the Canadian Football League

Former University of Maine wide receiver and punt returner Micah Wright has signed a contract with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.

There, the All-Colonial Athletic Association selection will be reunited with former Black Bears teammate Sharrod Baltimore, who is in his third season as a cornerback with the Redblacks.

Wright initially will join the team’s practice roster.

Wright was a three-time All-CAA selection and finished his career ranked sixth UMaine’s career receiving yardage list (2,143) and seventh with 160 catches.

He was the team’s No. 2 receiver a year ago with 47 catches for 539 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He helped the Black Bears win the CAA title and reach the Football Championship Subdivision national semifinals for the first time in school history.

He was named to the All-CAA third team as a wide receiver. He also returned 18 punts for 97 yards.

A knee injury curtailed his 2017 season during which he played in five games and had 13 catches for 150 yards and two TDs. He returned nine punts for 122 yards, one for a 77-yard touchdown, and he averaged 13.56 yards per return.

Wright led the team in receiving in 2016 (44 rec., 688 yds., 7 TD) and in 2015 (61-818-5). That season, he returned 17 punts for 189 yards (11.1-yard average) and a TD and was named a first-team All-CAA wide receiver and second-team punt returner.

He was an All-CAA second team pick as a wide receiver in 2015.

Wright appeared in three games in 2014 only to have an injury end his season.

Wright was also suspended twice at UMaine for off-field infractions.

The Newark, New York, native attended the rookie camp of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and signed an undrafted free-agent rookie deal before being released by the team.

Ottawa’s third-leading receiver is former University of New Hampshire star R.J. Harris.

The other UMaine product playing in the CFL is Canadian Christophe Mulumba Tshimanga, who is a linebacker for the Edmonton Eskimos.