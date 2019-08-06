Tom Brady rejects a Gwyneth Paltrow comparison: ‘You don’t need to be like a cyborg’

Tom Brady is already working on his second chapter. In fact, he has been for more than six years. In 2013, the New England Patriots star co-founded his lifestyle brand, TB12, with his trainer, Alex Guerrero. As the quarterback looks ahead to life after football, he’s striving to help others “do what they love better and for longer,” he told Women’s Health in a September cover story that published Tuesday.

Well on his way to being a lifestyle guru of sorts, it’s not out of reach to compare Brady, 42, to actress-turned-lifestyle expert Gwyneth Paltrow, who founded her brand Goop in 2008. But when a Men’s Health reporter brought up this comparison, he did not get a favorable reaction from Brady:

“He scrunches his face at the comparison, the story reads. “He emphasizes that ‘you don’t need to be like a cyborg’ to be healthy and fit; you just have to make more good decisions than bad ones.”

Brady also went on to say that TB12, which, according to its website, focuses on all aspects of health such as training, nutrition, recovery, hydration and performance, is not a program that requires its users to look just like him.

“No one has to be Tom Brady,” he said. “I just get to be Tom Brady. You get to be you. Everyone has a choice. But if you want to be good at sports, you have to work hard at it. If you want to be healthy, you have to work at it. But you can’t say, ‘I want to be healthy,’ then eat shitty food and do crappy workouts.”

According to Page Six, former Patriot Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of TB12, which could be referred to as the professional athlete’s Goop — but just not to Tom Brady’s face, apparently.